SLC students donate coats to Big Brothers/ Big Sisters

CORNWALL, Ontario – Two students from St. Lawrence College, Cornwall campus have donated dozens of winter coats to Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

The donation was made by Elli Cruz and Danai Delorme who are in the Police Foundations program at St. Lawrence College.

“A BIG thank you to two Police Foundations students from St. Lawrence College who organized and ran a coat drive to which they donated all the coats to our agency to be given out to our families. We appreciate the support and we can’t wait for our families to put them to use,” reads a statement from Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall.

“We came up with the idea of a snowsuit drive because for one we wanted to stay proactive in the community and volunteer as much as we can,” reads a not from Cruz and Delorme that they sent to Big Brothers/ Big Sisters Cornwall. “Also, with everything that’s going on right now, everyone being stuck inside their homes, businesses going under and people losing their jobs, we wanted to spread a little bit of positivity. A lot of people have enough luxury to own dozens of winter coats at home that they never really use including ourselves, so we decided to donate them and encourage others to do the same and surprisingly enough we were able to collect around 50 of them of both kids and adult size winter coats