Bell Let’s Talk Day Jan. 28

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East will be holding their annual event on Bell Let’s Talk Day, which falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Every year, the Bell Let’s Talk Day drives to fight the stigma around mental health issues, and supports mental health resources at the same time.

Throughout the day, Bell will donate $0.05 for every call and text made by Bell Wireless customers towards mental health initiatives. Additionally they will donate $0.05 for each use of the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on social media platforms.

This year is the tenth anniversary of Bell Let’s Talk Day, and Bell highlighted the progress made by the initiative over the past decade.

“In a recent survey conducted by Nielsen Consumer Insights, 83 per cent of Canadians now say they are comfortable speaking with others about mental health, compared to only 42 per cent in 2012,” reads a statement from Bell Canada.

Locally, the City of Cornwall will hold a flag raising at in front of the Justice Building to recognize the fight against the stigma around mental health issues.

The CMHA will also be holding a virtual event over Microsoft teams starting at 6:30 p.m. that will feature discussions around mental health with a panel of guests that will include Mayor Bernadette Clement, Mental Health Promoter Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Advocate Mitch Dubeau, Parent Mental Health Advocate Chantal Larocque, Singer/Songwriter Melanie Brulee, Ivan Labelle Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique, and Stephen Douris Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique.

To join the CMHA virtual discussion, please RSVP via this link to eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bell-lets-talk-virtual-conversation-tickets-135745832439