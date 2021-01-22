scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Bell Let’s Talk Day Jan. 28

January 22, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 25 min on January 22, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Bell Let’s Talk Day Jan. 28

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East will be holding their annual event on Bell Let’s Talk Day, which falls on Jan. 28 this year.

Every year, the Bell Let’s Talk Day drives to fight the stigma around mental health issues, and supports mental health resources at the same time.

Throughout the day, Bell will donate $0.05 for every call and text made by Bell Wireless customers towards mental health initiatives. Additionally they will donate $0.05 for each use of the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on social media platforms.

This year is the tenth anniversary of Bell Let’s Talk Day, and Bell highlighted the progress made by the initiative over the past decade.

“In a recent survey conducted by Nielsen Consumer Insights, 83 per cent of Canadians now say they are comfortable speaking with others about mental health, compared to only 42 per cent in 2012,” reads a statement from Bell Canada.

Locally, the City of Cornwall will hold a flag raising at in front of the Justice Building to recognize the fight against the stigma around mental health issues.

The CMHA will also be holding a virtual event over Microsoft teams starting at 6:30 p.m. that will feature discussions around mental health with a panel of guests that will include Mayor Bernadette Clement, Mental Health Promoter Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Advocate Mitch Dubeau, Parent Mental Health Advocate Chantal Larocque, Singer/Songwriter Melanie Brulee, Ivan Labelle Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique, and Stephen Douris Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique.

To join the CMHA virtual discussion, please RSVP via this link to eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bell-lets-talk-virtual-conversation-tickets-135745832439

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Iroquois
Regional News

OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Iroquois

IROQUOIS, Ontario - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged two people after the…

SDG Newspaper digitization continues
Regional News

SDG Newspaper digitization continues

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - Wrapping up the SDG Counties' newspaper digitization project is no small feat, in fact it is the project that is a victim of its own…