OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Iroquois

January 22, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 24 min on January 21, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by OPP
OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Iroquois
Photo of items seized by OPP.

IROQUOIS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged two people after the seizure of illegal drugs in Iroquois.

On January 20, 2021, members of the Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, executed two search warrants at a residence on Caldwell Drive and South Branch Road. Officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as cash and items typically associated with drug trafficking. Two people were arrested at the scene.

Christopher SULLIVAN, age 34, of North Dundas was arrested and charged with;

–             CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

–             CDSA 4(1) Possession schedule I – MDMA(Ecstasy)

–             CC 117 – Possession firearm while prohibited

–             CC 145 – Fail to comply with release order – two counts

Don PERKINS, age 39, of South Dundas was arrested and charged with;

–             CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

–             CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

–             CC 354(1)(a) – Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

–             CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid- fentanyl

–             Emergency Reopening Act OREG – 217.0.11(1)- Individual – fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – Enforcement of Covid- 19 measures

The accused were release from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on March 2, 2021.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG Newspaper digitization continues
Regional News

SDG Newspaper digitization continues

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario - Wrapping up the SDG Counties' newspaper digitization project is no small feat, in fact it is the project that is a victim of its own…

OPP search for stolen boat
Regional News

OPP search for stolen boat

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On January 15, 2021 shortly after 8 a.m., Stormont Dundas &Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a Boat being taken from…