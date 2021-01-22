OPP seize meth, fentanyl and cocaine in Iroquois

IROQUOIS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged two people after the seizure of illegal drugs in Iroquois.

On January 20, 2021, members of the Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, executed two search warrants at a residence on Caldwell Drive and South Branch Road. Officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as cash and items typically associated with drug trafficking. Two people were arrested at the scene.

Christopher SULLIVAN, age 34, of North Dundas was arrested and charged with;

– CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

– CDSA 4(1) Possession schedule I – MDMA(Ecstasy)

– CC 117 – Possession firearm while prohibited

– CC 145 – Fail to comply with release order – two counts

Don PERKINS, age 39, of South Dundas was arrested and charged with;

– CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

– CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

– CC 354(1)(a) – Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000

– CDSA 5(2) – Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid- fentanyl

– Emergency Reopening Act OREG – 217.0.11(1)- Individual – fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – Enforcement of Covid- 19 measures

The accused were release from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on March 2, 2021.