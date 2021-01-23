CPS, Cornwall by-law respond to 211 calls related to COVID measures since March

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) and the City of Cornwall By-Law department each have the authority to respond to and enforce complaints under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The acts are a part of the province of Ontario’s effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began spreading in the province in March of 2020.

These acts are the laws under which the province and health unit have implemented restrictions related to fighting the pandemic including limits on numbers of patrons allowed inside stores, indoor mask requirements, limits on public gatherings, keeping certain businesses like restaurants from having sit-down dining, as well as the current Stay-at-Home order.

The contents of both the EMCPA and ROA are available online.

Since March of 2020, the CPS has confirmed that as of Jan. 18, they have responded to 152 calls for service related to these two acts, with 15 of those calls coming in the month of January. The City of Cornwall By-Law department also has the power to enforce the EMCPA and ROA. Since March they have responded to 59 calls related to these acts, with only one in January so far.

The CPS has charged eight individuals with offences under the EMCPA and two for offences under the ROA. The city By-Law department said that only one of the calls they responded to lead to a fine for one individual. The CPS does not disclose the names of those charged under provincial offences.

The CPS is asking those who wish to report a violation to call 613-932-2110.