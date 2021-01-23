Pair arrested in pharmacy fraud

January 23, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 14 min on January 22, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG.

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On January 20, 2021 at approximately 2:52 p.m, SD&G OPP officers responded to a report of fraudulent activity at a business in Chesterville.

Investigation indicated that a male and female had fraudulently dealt with the business in order to obtain prescription medication.

Michael TURCHETTI, age 49, of North Dundas, Ontario is charged with;

– Fraud Under $5000 – CC Sec. 380(1)(b)

Patricia TURCHETTI, age 44, of North Dundas, Ontario is charged with;

– Fraud Under $5000 – CC Sec. 380(1)(b) – two counts

Both were released and scheduled to appear in Morrisburg court on April 6, 2021

