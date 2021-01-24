OPP investigate two snowmobile crashes, one fatality

SD&G, Ontario – The OPP SD&G detachment is investigating after two accidents over the weekend involving snowmobiles.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 23 near Ingleside in South Stormont.

The OPP report that shortly after 2 p.m. on County Rd. 2 between Dickinson Rd. and Killarney Rd. an eastbound passenger vehicle collided with a snowmobile as it entered the roadway.

A 44-year-old South Stormont man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured.

The identity of the deceased was being withheld until the notification of next-of-kin. An investigation continues.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 24 in Alexandria, North Glengarry on County Rd. 34 shortly before 3 p.m. between Auld McMillan Rd. and MacDonald Ave.

As with the incident in South Stormont, the snowmobile was struck by a passenger vehicle while entering the roadway.

The male driver of the snowmobile was transported to hospital with critical injuries. The female passenger of the snowmobile was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both driver and passenger are 20-years-old.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.