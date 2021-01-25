Helping businesses face their challenges

As the year begins many of our business owners face more challenges ahead. Between keeping on top of health directives and changing the way business is done, many experience anxiety and confusion about what programs they qualify for and where to apply.

For this reason the Cornwall & the Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CCCFDC) secured funding from FedDev Ontario to guide entrepreneurs regarding programs at all levels of government. This starts with some of the more widely publicized Federal programs such as the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) and the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy (CERS). Both of those programs underwent changes over the last 10 months. In some cases business owners who weren’t eligible in the earlier days of the pandemic may now apply.

When some businesses are not eligible for the above federal programs is when our CCCDFC may help. We have received a lot of interest for the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund and our Technology Innovation Program.

My work entails asking lots of questions to make sure there is no stone unturned. Many are unaware they may be eligible for reimbursement for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) or relief on property tax and energy costs. Both of those programs are through the Ontario government. We are also awaiting word about the Ontario Small Business grant, which Premier Ford announced before Christmas.

Regionally support is also available through the United Counties of SDG and our various Townships for the Regional Incentives Program. The Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre is another resource; in addition to their regular business knowledge webinars they now offer up to three free consulting sessions with experts in finance, legal, marketing, technology and on-line solutions.

The resilience and ingenuity of our entrepreneurs has been nothing short of impressive. I have also fielded calls for input on start-up ideas and expansion of existing businesses. While most grants are aimed at supporting existing businesses, there is help for new businesses too!

My job is to stay on top of some 22 different initiatives, offered through our funding partners and agencies. As your CFDC COVID-19 Business Relief Advisor I am here to help! Please reach out at dwagner@mycommunityfutures.ca or 613-703-7485.