Victim of fatal snowmobile accident identified

January 25, 2021 at 14 h 05 min
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently at the scene of a fatal Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) collision on County Road 2, Ingleside in South Stormont Township.

On January 23, 2021 shortly after 2:00 p.m, officers of the SDG OPP responded to a collision involving a Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) and a passenger vehicle. The male driver of the MSV entered the roadway and was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle.

The male driver Yanick TREMBLAY (age 44) of South Stormont was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate the collision with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

