Cornwall and SD&G long-term care facilities receiving $880K from province

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell has announced that the province will be contributing $880,500 to long-term care facilities in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

The money will be used to prevent and contain outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

Expenses that the funding covers include:

An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections;

Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry-out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation;

Cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home; and

Implementing infection control measures based on clinical evidence, advice from a physician or other regulated health practitioners with expertise in infection control.

The following long-term care facilities will be receiving funding in the following amounts:

Heartwood is receiving an additional $214,100, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $641,900

Dundas Manor is receiving an additional $184,800, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $708,600

St. Joseph’s Continuing Care is receiving an additional $97,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $796,000

Woodland Villa is receiving an additional $87,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $731,700

Sandfield Place is receiving an additional $71,700, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $409,900

Parisien Manor is receiving an additional $69,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $424,500

Lancaster Long Term Care is receiving an additional $67,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $443,000

Tsiionkwanonhsote is receiving an additional $47,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $276,000

Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge is receiving an additional $41,900, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $385,700

“Protecting our higher-risk populations like seniors and residents living in long-term care homes, continues to be our top priority,” said MPP Jim McDonell, “This funding will help protect our seniors and ensure our LTC homes are as safe as possible.”