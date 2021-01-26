Cornwall and SD&G long-term care facilities receiving $880K from province

January 26, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 05 min on January 26, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Seaway News Staff
The Parisien Manor sign outside of their facility on Marlborough St. (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell has announced that the province will be contributing $880,500 to long-term care facilities in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

The money will be used to prevent and contain outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

Expenses that the funding covers include:

The following long-term care facilities will be receiving funding in the following amounts:

  • Heartwood is receiving an additional $214,100, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $641,900
  • Dundas Manor is receiving an additional $184,800, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $708,600
  • St. Joseph’s Continuing Care is receiving an additional $97,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $796,000
  • Woodland Villa is receiving an additional $87,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $731,700
  • Sandfield Place is receiving an additional $71,700, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $409,900
  • Parisien Manor is receiving an additional $69,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $424,500
  • Lancaster Long Term Care is receiving an additional $67,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $443,000
  • Tsiionkwanonhsote is receiving an additional $47,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $276,000
  • Glen-Stor-Dun Lodge is receiving an additional $41,900, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $385,700

“Protecting our higher-risk populations like seniors and residents living in long-term care homes, continues to be our top priority,” said MPP Jim McDonell, “This funding will help protect our seniors and ensure our LTC homes are as safe as possible.”

