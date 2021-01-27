Cornwall and SD&G see millions in infrastructure investment from province

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario is investing $3.5 million in infrastructure in Cornwall and SDG.

“As your MPP, I am upholding my commitment to support our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our community the best place to live and grow, said MPP Jim McDonell. “This funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our community.”

The City of Cornwall will be receiving $1,082,340; United Counties of SDG, $965,532; South Dundas, $418,782; South Glengarry, $333,052; South Stormont, $314,843; North Dundas, $274,880; and North Stormont, $119,449.

The investment is a part of a provincial initiative to support infrastructure projects in municipalities in 2021.

“By investing in infrastructure projects across the province, we are strengthening and building communities,” said Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure. “This is part of our ongoing commitment to support small, rural and northern municipalities across Ontario, providing stable funding needed to build long-term economic resilience.”