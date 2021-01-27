CPS arrest man allegedly carrying concealed shotgun

Cornwall, ON – David Fisher, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on January 25th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 5

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

· Careless use of firearm

· Carrying a concealed weapon x 5

· Transport firearm or ammunition in a careless manner

· Possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine

It is alleged on January 25th, 2021, a member of the CPS Community Patrol Division was proactively policing in the area of Sydney Street, when he observed a man walking with a concealed object. Upon further investigation, police observed the man to be carrying an alleged shotgun. He was taken into custody and found to be also in possession of bear spray, a hatchet, a morning star, a knife, ammunition and methamphetamine. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Darryl Markell, 46, of Morrisburg was arrested on January 25th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for failing to sign in. It is alleged on January 15th and January 22nd, the man failed to sign in to police, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On January 25th, 2020, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SEVERAL DOMESTIC-RELATED OFFENCES

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 25th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Assault x 2

· Forcible confinement

· Mischief

· Public mischief

· Breach of release order x 6 (for contacting his ex-girlfriend, attending her residence, being within a certain distance of her, contacting her children and failing to reside at a certain address)

It is alleged between December 22-25, 2020, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend, prevented her from leaving the residence, and damaged her phone. The man further contacted police and provided false allegations with respect to the matter. An investigation ensued and on January 25th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT x 2

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 25th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged between December 16th, 2020 and January 3rd, 2021, the man assaulted his father on two occasions, as well as assaulted him with a knife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 25th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 25th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged on January 24th, 2021, the youth left her residence and failed to return during the hours indicated of her curfew. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 25th, 2021, the youth was located and was taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 54 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.