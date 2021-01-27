Man charged with leaving facility with a COVID-19 outbreak

Cornwall, ON – A 73-year-old Cornwall man has been charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) for failing to comply with an order made during an emergency. It is alleged on January 26th, 2021, the man left a facility with a declared outbreak, despite being ordered to self-isolate. Police were contacted and the man was issued a summons for the offence of S.7.0.11(1) under the EMCPA. The CPS does not release the names of individuals charged with provincial offences.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Cory Rocheleau, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on January 26th, 2021 and charged with operation while prohibited. It is alleged on January 26th, the man was operating a motor vehicle despite being prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Ryan McConkey, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on January 26th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend court. It is alleged on January 19th, 2021, the man failed to attend court and an investigation ensued. On January 26th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

THREATS, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Ian Lacelle, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on January 26th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats and mischief under $5000. It is alleged on January 26th, 2021, the man made threats to kill someone known to him, as well as damaged a wall in his apartment building. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, FALSE ALARM OF FIRE

Cornwall, ON – Barbara Cleary, 71, of Cornwall was arrested on January 26th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000 and false alarm of fire. It is alleged on January 15th, 2021, the woman pulled the fire alarm in her apartment building when no fire was present. It is further alleged on January 16th, 2021, the woman threw bottles at a vehicle, nearly striking someone inside of the vehicle with the object. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 26th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 51 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.