BellLetsTalkDay fights the stigma around mental health

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Bell Let’s Talk Day flag was raised in front of City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 28 to mark a day meant to fight the stigma around mental health.

Every year, the Bell Let’s Talk Day drives to fight the stigma around mental health issues, and supports mental health resources at the same time.

Throughout the day, Bell will donate $0.05 for every call and text made by Bell Wireless customers towards mental health initiatives. Additionally they will donate $0.05 for each use of the hashtag #BellLetsTalk on social media platforms.

Mayor Bernadette Clement commented that during Mental Health Week in May, many Cornwall residents were already feeling the strain on their mental health because of the pandemic.

“Today I feel the situation is even more urgent,” Clement said. “I felt grateful to all of the services you and your partner organizations provide,” Clement told Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Promoter with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain-East.

“Today isn’t just for people who are already struggling,” explained D’Alessio who went on to say that mental health support comes in a wide range of services for a wide range of issues.

On Thursday evening at 7 p.m. CTV Ottawa will be holding a special televised event about Bell Let’s Talk Day and supporting mental health.

The CMHA will also be holding a virtual event over Microsoft teams starting at 6:30 p.m. that will feature discussions around mental health with a panel of guests that will include Mayor Bernadette Clement, Mental Health Promoter Angele D’Alessio, Mental Health Advocate Mitch Dubeau, Parent Mental Health Advocate Chantal Larocque, Singer/Songwriter Melanie Brulee, Ivan Labelle Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique, and Stephen Douris Cofounder of MenTALK/K’hommunique.

To join the CMHA virtual discussion, please RSVP via this link to eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bell-lets-talk-virtual-conversation-tickets-135745832439