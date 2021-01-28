South Stormont receives final draft of Waterfront Master Plan

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – At their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28 the Township of South Stormont received the final draft of the municipality’s new Waterfront Master Plan.

The plan is designed to be a guide for the municipality in the development of the waterfront and gives the following statement as its guiding vision:

“South Stormont’s waterfront will allow access to the water’s edge and provide connectivity along it’s shoreline. It will foster social and culture activities, and support environmental sustainability and economic development,” the report reads.

The plan was developed in partnership with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission as well as with feedback from the public. Based on these consultations, the report presents a range of options for waterfront development in South Stormont’s communities.

In Long Sault, a recommended project includes a waterfront park with a beach area, volleyball courts, public firepits, a boardwalk, wharf and wayfinding singns.

The Hoople Bay area is another spot recommended for development, which would include a boat, canoe and kayak launch.

Ingleside, South Stormont’s other large waterfront community, is also included in the master plan with recommendations for a multi-use waterfront park similar to what is recommended in Long Sault.

The proposed Ingleside park would see a beach area, a canoe/ kayak launch, BBQ pits, multi-use trails and more.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac applauded the plan.

“I want to say thank you to everyone,” she said. “I think this will provide a great road map not just for our council but future council.”

Next steps for the development of South Stormont’s waterfront include further discussions with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission about possible land transfers, and partnerships and working on getting funding through upper-levels of government.

The full plan can be viewed here.