scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

South Stormont receives final draft of Waterfront Master Plan

January 28, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 52 min on January 28, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Stormont receives final draft of Waterfront Master Plan
A depiction of planned development on the Long Sault Waterfront.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – At their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28 the Township of South Stormont received the final draft of the municipality’s new Waterfront Master Plan.

The plan is designed to be a guide for the municipality in the development of the waterfront and gives the following statement as its guiding vision:

“South Stormont’s waterfront will allow access to the water’s edge and provide connectivity along it’s shoreline. It will foster social and culture activities, and support environmental sustainability and economic development,” the report reads.

The plan was developed in partnership with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission as well as with feedback from the public. Based on these consultations, the report presents a range of options for waterfront development in South Stormont’s communities.

In Long Sault, a recommended project includes a waterfront park with a beach area, volleyball courts, public firepits, a boardwalk, wharf and wayfinding singns.

The Hoople Bay area is another spot recommended for development, which would include a boat, canoe and kayak launch.

Ingleside, South Stormont’s other large waterfront community, is also included in the master plan with recommendations for a multi-use waterfront park similar to what is recommended in Long Sault.

The proposed Ingleside park would see a beach area, a canoe/ kayak launch, BBQ pits, multi-use trails and more.

Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac applauded the plan.

“I want to say thank you to everyone,” she said. “I think this will provide a great road map not just for our council but future council.”

Next steps for the development of South Stormont’s waterfront include further discussions with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission about possible land transfers, and partnerships and working on getting funding through upper-levels of government.

The full plan can be viewed here.

Share this article

Suggested articles

South Stormont and SLPC partner on waterfront plan
Regional News

South Stormont and SLPC partner on waterfront plan

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario - The Township of South Stormont and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) are partnering to develop the…

South Stormont Council meeting notes
Regional News

South Stormont Council meeting notes

A review of the financial statements for the year was presented by MNP LLP and approved by council. The municipality is in a strong financial position and plans to spend some…

Some South Nation trails remain open for winter
Regional News

Some South Nation trails remain open for winter

FINCH, Ontario - October has come and gone; the reality of yet another winter is setting in, and residents throughout the watershed…