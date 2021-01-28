Students in EOHU region back to class Monday, Feb. 1

EASTERN ONTARIO – Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Thursday, Jan. 28 that students in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region will return to class on Monday, Feb. 1.

This news comes one week after Minister Lecce had extended at-home learning for the region until Feb. 10 while much of the rest of the province returned to class.

“On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, with the support of the local Medical Officers of Health, and with the introduction of additional layers of protection, 280,000 students in four public health regions will return to class on Monday, Feb. 1,” reads a statement from Minister Lecce. “The government agrees with the growing consensus in the medical community that returning students to in-person learning is essential to the wellbeing, development and mental health of children. According to leading medical and scientific experts, including Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, our province’s schools are safe places for learning.”

Students in the EOHU region have not been in the classroom since before Christmas.

The following is the list of school boards that will return to in-person learning on Monday: