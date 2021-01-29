Breach investigation leads to drug charge

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Orr, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on January 27th, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain at his property, as well as resist police and possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine). It is alleged on November 6th, 2020, the man left his residence despite the conditions of his release order. On January 27th, 2021, the man was located by police and taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. After a brief struggle, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Flaro, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on January 27th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend court. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on January 19th, 2021 and an investigation ensued. On January 27th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 27th, 2021.

WARRANT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Paul Milne, 51, of Cornwall was arrested on January 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. He was also charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged on January 15th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for a break and enter offence and warrant was issued for his arrest. It is further alleged on January 27th, he struck a man known to him with a broom and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody and charged accordingly. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 27th, 2021 and charged with mischief under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged between January 26-27, 2021, the man damaged a wall in his mother’s residence and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on January 27th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on January 27th, 2021, the man attended a Marlborough Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.