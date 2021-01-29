School boards provide update on return to classroom

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario Ministry of Education announced on Thursday, Jan. 28 that students in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region can return to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 1, but the regional English language school boards do not plan on having the students back on that first day.

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that rather returning on Monday, all students grade kindergarten to 12 will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

“Today’s announcement regarding the reopening of all school sites in our school district is very encouraging,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “Indeed, many will recall that the initial assessment of community-based public health projected a return to school date on Feb. 10, 2021. We commend and thank everyone who followed the direction of public health officials that has resulted in a reduction of the confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of us understand the importance of continuing to follow the enhanced public health measures at this critical time, including the need to continue self-screening for symptoms of the coronavirus /COVID-19.”

Remote learning streams that were offered prior to the Christmas break will continue. All students Grades 1 to 12 will be required to wear non-medical cloth masks in hallways and during class times, on school transportation and outdoors during recess where students cannot maintain physical distancing. The UCDSB states that masks for Kindergarteners is recommended by not required.

Students with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) can expect a slightly different return to class schedule.

Students kindergarten to Grade 8 will return to class on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Grades 9 to 12 and all Special Education Programs will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and will begin quadmester 3.