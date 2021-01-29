Three arrested in Cornwall-Long Sault drug bust

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) SD&G Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has charged three people after the seizure of illegal drugs in Long Sault and Cornwall.

On January 28, 2021, members of the OPP Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Cornwall Police Service and OPP Canine Unit, executed two search warrants at a residence on Simcoe Street and Pitt Street (Cornwall). Officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as a conducted energy weapon (Taser) and items typically associated with drug trafficking. Three people were arrested at the scenes.

Tyler RENSHAW-SMITH, age 27, of South Stormont was arrested and charged with;

– CDSA 4(1) – Possession Schedule I – methamphetamine

– CDSA 4(1) Possession schedule I – Fentanyl

– CC 92(2) Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Mckayla RICHARDSON, age 23, of South Stormont was arrested and charged with;

– CDSA 4(1) – Possession schedule I – methamphetamine

– CDSA 4(1) Possession schedule I – Fentanyl

– CC 92(2) Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Ronald PAYNE, age 27, of Cornwall was arrested and charged with;

– CC 354(1)(a)- Possession of property Obtained by crime under $5000

– CDSA 4(1) – Possession Schedule I- Cocaine

– CC 117.01(1) – Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – two counts

The accused were all release from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on April 1, 2021.