Charge laid in historical sexual assault case

Cornwall, ON – Rock Ravary, 67 of Cornwall was arrested on January 28th, 2021 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. It is alleged the man sexually assaulted someone known to him several years ago and police were contacted to investigate. On January 28th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 13th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON- A 21-year-old Markham, ON woman and a 22-year-old Long Sault man were arrested on January 28th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for having communicated with each other. The woman was also charged with an additional breach for being in the presence of the man. It is alleged they were found to be in breach of their conditions during a traffic stop on January 28th, 2021. Both were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names were not released as the conditions stem from domestic incident

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Shawn Leaf, 45 of Akwesasne was arrested on January 28th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend for prints on November 12th, 2020 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 28th, 2021 a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended the Port of Entry as they had the man in custody on the strength of the warrant. He was transported to police headquarters and released to appear in court at a later date.

Cornwall, ON – Jeremy Rozon, 40 of Cornwall was arrested on January 28th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged in 2019 the man was in possession of a stolen motor cycle and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On January 28th, 2021 while investigating another matter police located the male. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and later released to appear in court on April 13th, 2021.

BREACH, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Garry Barstch, 47 of Cornwall was arrested on January 29th, 2021 for breaching his conditional sentence order and charged with possession of speed. It is alleged on January 29th, 2021 the man was located by a member of the Cornwall Police Service in breach of his conditional sentence order. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a quantity of speed. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 53 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.