OPP seeking assistance after possible incident on St. Lawrence River

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On January 30, 2021 shortly after 9:00 p.m officers from the Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a marine incident in which a witness observed a snowmobile go through the ice.

SD&G OPP responded to a report from a concerned citizen that they had observed one snowmobile on the ice and possibly fell through on the St.Lawrence River in the Bainsville area near Saint Aniciet. SD&G OPP members attended the location, however, were unable to locate the individual. OPP Members from the Emergency response team (ERT) attend as well and utilized the drone to observe the area and were unsuccessful in locating a snowmobile through the ice.

SD&G OPP is seeking the Public’s assistance in speaking to anyone who may have observed the snowmobile out on the ice, anyone who was on the ice and has returned home safely or has someone from their household that is overdue from returning.

If you have any information please call the OPP on 1-888-310-1122.