Habitat for Humanity hands keys to Ortiz family

CORNWALL, Ontario – Habitat for Humanity Cornwall and The Counties has handed over the keys on their 15th build to the Ortiz family.

The home was built in partnership with the community, Habitat for Humanity and the Ortiz family, who volunteered 500 hours to Habitat for Humanity.

The build was also made possible through the support of over 30 volunteers, including the City of Cornwall who donated the land.

“We built this home from our hearts and with dedication for the Ortiz family,” said Habitat Cornwall Board Chair, Hank Blasiak.

Leigh Taggart, Executive Director of Habitat Cornwall thank the community for their support.

“We have an extremely supportive community that made this project possible. We truly can not thank our sponsors and donors enough for their contributions,” said Taggart.

David Ortiz thanked Habitat for Humanity and the community.

“We will always be thankful and promise we will take care of this house forever,” he said.

The next Habitat Cornwall build will be for Owen Leaf and Chelsea Saucier, but it has been unfortunately delayed due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Habitat Cornwall recorded the virtual Key Ceremony, which is now available for viewing on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgCrfCW8wNE