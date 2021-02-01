RRCA Now Hiring 2021 Seasonal Staff

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is now accepting applications for a variety of seasonal employment opportunities to support its programs and services throughout Cornwall and surrounding area.

The RRCA is looking to fill 13 seasonal positions to support watershed planning, environmental stewardship (e.g. tree planting), communications, outreach, and conservation area services (e.g. campground, beach, hiking trails). Most contracts will begin in April or May.

“Our current employment opportunities are ideal for students and recent graduates,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA Communications Specialist. “From tree planting and environmental monitoring to administration and customer service, our seasonal staff get to experience various environmental careers and services, gaining valuable experience for their future careers”.

The RRCA’s team of engineers, planners, communicators, biologists, technicians, and property managers look forward to the staff who join their team in the spring. Thanks to federal, provincial, and other funding, the RRCA can recruit seasonal talent to support the busy field and conservation area seasons.

“If you are interested in learning more about the RRCA and improving your local environment, now’s your chance! Some positions may be held remotely, pending COVID-19 precautionary measures in place,” added Van De Ligt.

The RRCA also hosts interns and coop students through the year. The RRCA will be hosting several coop students this spring who will support local habitat restoration projects and environmental monitoring.

The 2021 seasonal employment application deadline is February 24 at 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.