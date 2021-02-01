Snow storm to cause hazardous driving conditions Tuesday

February 1, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 50 min on February 1, 2021
By Nick Seebruch
Media file photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Cornwall and the surrounding area.

“Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning, intensify during the afternoon and taper to scattered flurries by Wednesday morning. A total snowfall accumulation of 7 to 14 cm is possible by Wednesday morning,” reads the advisory from Environment Canada.

“Reduced visibilities in blowing snow and snow accumulating quickly on roadways could make travel difficult across the region. Travel along Highway 401 from Brockville northeast to the Ontario-Quebec border could be especially difficult during the afternoon commute,” the advisory goes on to state.

According to The Weather Network snow is expected to begin falling at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and will continue to Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low single digits Celsius, dropping at times to as low as minus 11 degrees Celsius with the wind.

