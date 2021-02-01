United Counties endorse Xplornet broadband project

February 1, 2021 at 11 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
United Counties endorse Xplornet broadband project

CORNWALL, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G Council has endorsed a project from internet provider Xplornet that will increase access to faster internet in rural communities.

Xplornet has applied for support from the federal Universal Broadband Fund, which helps internet providers offset the cost of delivering high speed internet to rural communities. At their meeting on Jan. 18, the United Counties of SD&G agreed to write a letter of support for this initiative.

“Xplornet’s projects will build more than 900 km of new fibre throughout the entire project, with 68 new km in SDG,” reads a statement from the United Counties of SD&G. “The project also establishes a robust backbone for Xplornet’s 5G wireless broadband network, with existing sites in SDG upgraded or connected to fibre. Once completed, Xplornet’s projects will enable approximately 1,700 households in communities such as Berwick, Crysler, Maxville and Martintown to enjoy affordable and accessible 1 Gbps fibre services, and while those beyond the fibre path will be able to connect to 5G wireless broadband services up to 100 Mbps.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

RRCA Now Hiring 2021 Seasonal Staff
Regional News

RRCA Now Hiring 2021 Seasonal Staff

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is now accepting applications for a variety of seasonal employment opportunities to support its programs and services throughout…

School boards provide update on return to classroom
Regional News

School boards provide update on return to classroom

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario Ministry of Education announced on Thursday, Jan. 28 that students in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit…