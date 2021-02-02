Province handcuffs conservation authorities

CORNWALL, Ontario – In December, the the provincial government of Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford passed Bill 229, the Protect, Support and Recover from COVID-19 Act, which, among other things, restrains certain powers of conservation authorities.

Prior to the passage of the Bill, conservation authorities had the power to hold or halt development on protected lands including wetlands, forests, and other green spaces.

Bill 229, Schedule 6 amends the power of conservation authorities requiring them to authorize any development if issued in the form of a Zoning Order from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“The Bill introduces several changes and new sections in the Conservation Authorities Act and Planning Act that could remove and/or significantly hinder the conservation authorities’ role in conserving natural resources and protecting people and property from natural hazards, such as flooding,” reads a statement from the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA).

“Bill 229, Ontario’s Budget Measures Act, includes amendments such as new powers for the Minister to bypass conservation authorities and issue permits as well as curtailing the Conservation Authority’s ability to appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. The amendments also include the inclusion of a Minister’s Zoning Order which could force a conservation authority to issue a permit even if it goes against their provincially-delegated responsibility to protect people, infrastructure and the environment,” the RRCA statement goes on to read.

The region’s other conservation authority, South Nation Conservation (SNC), was likewise critical of the government’s changes.

“This could potentially force Conservation Authorities to issue permits even if it goes against their provincially delegated responsibility to protect people and property from natural hazards such as flooding and landslides,” the SNC’s statement reads. “Because Schedule 6 was included in an omnibus budget bill, changes to the Conservation

Authorities Act were not publicly posted to the Environmental Registry of Ontario and there was no opportunity for feedback, discussion, or debate.”

Members of the public reached out to Seaway News to share their concerns about this handcuffing of conservation authorities.

“I am writing to express my extreme disappointment with the recently passed Schedule 6 within Bill 229. This represents an ill-conceived attack on the ability of Conservation Authorities to manage wetlands, river valleys, and flood protection in the province,” reads part of a Letter to the Editor sent to Seaway News by John Towndrow, a Cornwall resident and retired member of the Ontario Professional Planners Institute. “The government’s philosophy of “Open for Business”, can be very short lived if it chooses to ignore the Conservation Authorities eighty-year history of providing sound land use planning advice. Ontario’s reputation will be also be damaged as word gets out that we are willing to sacrifice our ecologically valuable lands for a short-term gain.”

Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks stated that the changes were about good governance and accountability.

“As we move forward together, we want to build stronger relationships with conservation authorities so we can work together to ensure consistent best practices, good governance and appropriate accountability to best serve the people of Ontario,” Yurek said.