The Glengarry Highland Games postponed to 2022

February 2, 2021 at 9 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Lachlan and Cael McCormick celebrating the 72nd year of the Highland Games by checking out some of the vendors (John MacGillis/ Seaway News).

MAXVILLE, Ontario – The Glengarry Highland Games have for the second year in a row decided not to hold this decades long tradition.

In an announcement on their website on Feb. 1, the Glengarry Highland Games organizing committee explained that the continued realities of the COVID-19 pandemic would not make it possible to hold the event this year.

“I never thought we would have to make this decision two years in a row, but we do not have a choice. After much discussion, all are in agreement that this year’s 2021 Games are not going to happen, reads a statement from Glengarry Highland Games President Eric Metcalfe. “While we will not be seeing you in 2021, with optimism, we look to the future. As soon as we can we will be busy planning your return to our fairgrounds and excitedly look forward to hosting a reunion like only Glengarry can!”

The statement from the organizing committee explains that they do not believe that with the rate vaccines are being distributed that there will be sufficient herd immunity by Aug. 2021 for them to hold a large in-person gathering.

The statement goes on to explain that they do plan to hold some sort of virtual activities this year in lieu of The Games, and asks readers to stay tuned on their social media pages for more information. The Glengarry Highland Games was also cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

