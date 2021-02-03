Warden’s caucus lobbies for LTC improvements

February 3, 2021 at 14 h 03 min
By Nick Seebruch
Warden’s caucus lobbies for LTC improvements
Cornwall's Glen Stor Dun Lodge long-term care facility (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

ONTARIO – The Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus (EOWC) has issued recommendations to the province to improve delivery of long-term care in facilities throughout the region.

The recommendations were a part of a review conducted of long-term care facilities in Eastern Ontario.

The EOWC issued the following recommendations:

  1. Increase direct care funding to achieve the Provincial benchmark of the four hours of care model;
  2. Transition to a per bed funding model to increase clarity, efficiency, and transparency of the funding process;
  3. Increase Provincial capital funding predictability and provide on-going support for capital maintenance;
  4. Promote and support resource sharing between long-term care homes; and
  5. Improvement in long-term care processes to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

“Long-term care is a key priority for the Caucus and EOWC Members are vital partners in the delivery of long-term care,” stated EOWC Chair Debbie Robinson. “When I think of long-term care and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our residents and families, we must ensure that systemic issues that have been identified across the sector are addressed. The EOWC has demonstrated that we are a willing partner and are able to provide on-the-ground leadership to implement changes.”

There are 15 long-term care facilities operated by EOWC members, representing 2,386 licenced long-term care beds.

The EOWC presented their recommendations to Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference last month.

To access the two-part review, please visit the briefing notes section of the EOWC’s website.

