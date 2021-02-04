Remembering Moustache Joe

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Cornwall lost a very recognizable face from its community. Oresto “Moustache Joe” Aiello passed away at the Cornwall Community Hospital with his family by his side. He was 74-years-old.

Moustache Joe was well known in the business community, having run different ventures throughout the years including Café Italia in Ottawa, Porto Bello Fine Dining and Moustache Joe’s Deli in Cornwall.

In 2010, Moustache Joe was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the City of Cornwall.

“It was sad to hear of Joe’s passing. He was an iconic and well respected member of Cornwall’s business community, and much loved,” said Bob Peters, the City of Cornwall’s Division Manager for Economic Development.

Tributes to Joe were made by many members of the Cornwall community on social media. Cornwall City Councillor Justin Towndale explained that Joe gave him his first job at Porto Bello’s which lead him to find a love of cooking.

“It was always a genuine pleasure to see him when I visited home. He was a kind man, and treated his employees well. I always felt like family with him. He was known for some flare ups, but that was due to his passion for the industry. He will be sorely missed. And the restaurant and business scene locally will never be the same without him,” Towndale’s tribute reads in part.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or service, but a celebration of Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory can be made to Carefor Hospice Cornwall.