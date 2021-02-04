SD&G OPP expand mobile crisis response team

SD&G, Ontario – The SD&G OPP is expanding its mobile crisis response team by adding an additional nurse.

The mobile crisis response team is a partnership between the SD&G OPP, the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) and the United Counties of Stormont Dundas and Glengarry aimed at supporting the OPP when they interact with the public on mental health related calls for service.

“Mental health-related calls have been increasing in SD&G for many years and the severity of the mental health concerns that police encounter are increasingly more complex,” reads a statement from the SD&G OPP. “The Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) provides early intervention for those who need it. People, not knowing who else to turn to in a mental health crisis, have typically called the police. Previously, police had few options in this type of call.”

The MCRT was launched in Sept. 2020 with Mental Health Nurse, Don Depratto of the CCH serving on the team. Depratto’s position is funded by the United Counties of SD&G. Now, mental health nurse Jody Maribel will also be joining the program.

The SD&G OPP touts the program as being a success, with over 100 people assisted, reduced calls for service, less intrusive interactions, lower apprehension rates, and better mental health care.

“The MCRT is an excellent example of successfully utilizing cross sector, multi-agency partnerships to build healthier and safer communities. We are extremely pleased with the impact this program has already had and will continue to have for the citizens of SD&G. This is yet another illustration of the positive impacts that building and enhancing meaningful relationships with our partners while promoting alternate service delivery models has upon our communities,” reads a statement from Acting SD&G OPP Inspector Simon Hardy.