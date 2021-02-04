Woman charged for leaving facility that has a COVID-19 outbreak

February 4, 2021 at 13 h 21 min
Cornwall, ON – A 54-year-old Cornwall woman has been charged under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) for failing to comply with a Section 22 Order. It is alleged on January 30th, 2021, the woman left an assisted care housing facility with a declared outbreak, despite being ordered to self-isolate. Police were contacted and the woman was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for the offence of Section 100 (1) under the HPPA. The CPS does not release the names of individuals charged with provincial offences.

