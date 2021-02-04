Cornwall, ON – A 54-year-old Cornwall woman has been charged under the Health Protection and Promotion Act (HPPA) for failing to comply with a Section 22 Order. It is alleged on January 30th, 2021, the woman left an assisted care housing facility with a declared outbreak, despite being ordered to self-isolate. Police were contacted and the woman was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for the offence of Section 100 (1) under the HPPA. The CPS does not release the names of individuals charged with provincial offences.
Woman charged for leaving facility that has a COVID-19 outbreak
Provided by CPS