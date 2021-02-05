Get active with the OTF Funded Iroquois Pathways

SOUTH DUNDAS — In the fall of 2020, the Municipality of South Dundas completed the Iroquois Pathway rehabilitation thanks to a $150,000.00 Capital Grant awarded in 2019 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Our pathways are now more important than ever for providing the community with a safe and accessible piece of outdoor infrastructure.

“This is a great project, it not only adds to the beautification of the area, it increases accessibility for enjoying our surroundings and outdoor activities,” said Jim McDonell, MPP Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

“I encourage everyone to safely enjoy the pathway all year round. The Municipality is grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support as we work to provide our residents with accessible opportunities for active living,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds.

The pathways in both Morrisburg and Iroquois will continue to be cleared throughout the winter, giving residents more options for living a healthy and active lifestyle.

South Dundas is committed to improving the lives of residents and visitors alike and working to make South Dundas a more accessible place.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded more than $115 million to 644 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.