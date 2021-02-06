Get DISHED with Your Local Taste Buds, Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism

Your Local Taste Buds are bringing you their BIGGEST and LONGEST food experience yet: DISHED!

With over 20 participating restaurants across Cornwall and SDG — many of which are newly featured by the Taste Buds — we want to remind residents of the innovative and tasty options that are right in their backyards.

Participating restaurants were asked to showcase a new, special or signature dish starting Friday, Feb. 5 until the first week of March. If you miss travelling, you don’t have to leave your region or bubble to experience a dish from around the globe! From authentic Thai, Greek, Indian, German, Italian dishes and more, there is sure to be something that will satisfy your taste buds.

If you’re tired of cooking, feeling those February blues, or looking for something special for Valentine’s Day, local restaurants have your dish covered with take-out or delivery options.

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism to bring you our newest event, DISHED,” said Your Local Taste Buds co-founder Pat Larose. “We have so many great dining options throughout our region, it’s nice to be able to showcase as many as we can. This is also a great time to help support our local restaurants.”

“It is very important to do everything we can to keep our local restaurants thriving at a time like this!” said Matt Girgis, Your Local Taste Buds co-founder. “We want to thank Cornwall Tourism and SDG Tourism for assisting us in our campaign to keep the local love alive and show everyone how they can #getdished.”

To see all participants and their dish, visit www.getdished.ca. You could even win a dish! Post a photo of yourself and/or your dish from a participating restaurant, tag @YourLocalTasteBuds using the hashtag #getdished for a chance to win a gift card from a participating restaurant at the end of the event. Stay connected to follow our adventure and updates on Facebook and Instagram @YourLocalTasteBuds. Also follow @cornwalltourism and @sdgtourism on social media to see what else you can experience in our beautiful region.

“We have an amazing culinary scene and Dished is all about showcasing and supporting it,” said Kevin Lajoie of Cornwall Tourism. “It’s a chance for local residents to safely try a new dish or an old favourite while supporting the restaurants that add so much to our community.”

“SDG Tourism is excited to partner with Taste Buds and Cornwall Tourism to bring you Dished, an exciting new foodie event!” said Karina Belanger of SDG Tourism. “Now more than ever our local restaurants need your support, so have fun tasting some new featured dishes, and maybe find a new favourite!”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many local restaurants have added new menu items, created classic and trendy pairings, and even opened their doors despite current challenges. Now is your chance to expand your palate and find a new favourite while staying safe at home.

Play it safe! We all have a part to play in combating the spread of COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to wear masks, practice frequent hand washing and physical distancing, and stay home if not feeling well. For the latest guidelines and restrictions related to COVID-19, please visit the Eastern Ontario Health Unit website.