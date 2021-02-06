OPP search for stolen snowmobiles

February 6, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 27 min on February 5, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP search for stolen snowmobiles
Picture of the snowmobiles.

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On Feb. 4, 2020 shortly before 9 a.m., Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of two snowmobiles being taken from a business (Murray Motor Sports) on Main Street in Alexandria. Investigation indicated that sometime overnight culprits attended the business and removed two 2020 Polaris Switchback Assault snowmobiles. The grey and orange snowmobile had an Ontario plate (8AS686) attached and the second red snowmobile had an Ontario plate (6AN989) attached.

