February 7, 2021 at 20 h 20 min
Reading time: 3 min 30 s
Seaway News Staff
CCH introduces new COVID-19 self-screening tool
Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH)

CORNWALL, Ontario – Starting on Monday, Feb. 8 the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) will be introducing a new screening tool to help ensure appointments move smoothly, and safely for both patients and staff.

The CCH has provided the following fact sheet with information about the new self-screening system.

  1. Who should fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool?
  1. Patients who are coming to the hospital for the following reasons should fill out the self-screening tool:
    • To attend a clinic.
    • For a diagnostic imaging appointment.
    • To have a procedure.
    • If they are undergoing surgery.
  1. This self-screening tool is NOT meant for:
    • Patients with virtual or telephone appointments.
    • Patients visiting the Emergency Department.
  1. How to fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool:

There are two ways to fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool:

  1. Upon arrival at CCH

– or –

  1. Up to 24-hours before arrival at CCH
  2. Self-screening upon arrival at CCH:

Patients can fill out the self-screening tool upon arrival at CCH. Tablets will be provided at the front entrance of the hospital (at the screener’s desk) so individuals can fill out the self-screening tool on-site. It’s important for patients to be prepared with their health card ready.

  1. Self-screening before arrival at CCH:

Starting February 8, 2021, patients receiving a scheduled appointment from CCH will be asked for permission to obtain their e-mail address. The hospital can then send appointment details and the self-screening tool e-form to them electronically.

This e-form will walk patients through a series of COVID-19 symptoms and questions developed to show whether they meet screening requirements before entering the building.

Important reminders for self-screening before arrival:

  • Prepare ahead: Self-screening from home should be filled out up to 24 hours before arrival at CCH.
  • Print/Take a screen shot: Choose “print screen” on a mobile device, computer or tablet, or take a screen shot and bring self-screening results to CCH.
  • Show: Be prepared to show a health card and self-screening results to the screener at CCH’s door so they may verify results.
  1. Frequently asked questions:

Question: What should patients do with their self-screening results at CCH

                 (pass or fail)?

Answer:

Whether a patient passes or fails their self-screening, individuals should take their results to the screener’s desk upon arrival. A health card and screening results should be presented to the screener for verification.

Question: What should patients do if they have trouble filling out the

self-screening tool?              

Answer:

If any trouble occurs completing the COVID-19 self-screening tool, patients should visit CCH’s screening desk upon arrival at the hospital. A member of staff will be happy to assist them.

Question: How should a patient attending an appointment prepare for arrival at CCH?

Answer:

  • Please wear a mask to the hospital. If an individual does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.
  • Upon arrival, patients should show the door screener their self-screening confirmation and Health Card. Individuals may still be asked some limited questions and they will be asked to sanitize their hands.
  • Please practice physical distancing and keep two metres from others as much as possible.
  • For any questions or concerns in advance of arrival, individuals are asked to please contact their care provider or clinic directly.
