CCH introduces new COVID-19 self-screening tool

CORNWALL, Ontario – Starting on Monday, Feb. 8 the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) will be introducing a new screening tool to help ensure appointments move smoothly, and safely for both patients and staff.

The CCH has provided the following fact sheet with information about the new self-screening system.

Who should fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool?

Patients who are coming to the hospital for the following reasons should fill out the self-screening tool: To attend a clinic.

For a diagnostic imaging appointment.

To have a procedure.

If they are undergoing surgery.

This self-screening tool is NOT meant for: Patients with virtual or telephone appointments.

Patients visiting the Emergency Department.

How to fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool:

There are two ways to fill out the COVID-19 self-screening tool:

Upon arrival at CCH

– or –

Up to 24-hours before arrival at CCH Self-screening upon arrival at CCH:

Patients can fill out the self-screening tool upon arrival at CCH. Tablets will be provided at the front entrance of the hospital (at the screener’s desk) so individuals can fill out the self-screening tool on-site. It’s important for patients to be prepared with their health card ready.

Self-screening before arrival at CCH:

Starting February 8, 2021, patients receiving a scheduled appointment from CCH will be asked for permission to obtain their e-mail address. The hospital can then send appointment details and the self-screening tool e-form to them electronically.

This e-form will walk patients through a series of COVID-19 symptoms and questions developed to show whether they meet screening requirements before entering the building.

Important reminders for self-screening before arrival:

Prepare ahead: Self-screening from home should be filled out up to 24 hours before arrival at CCH.

Self-screening from home should be filled out up to 24 hours before arrival at CCH. Print/Take a screen shot: Choose “print screen” on a mobile device, computer or tablet, or take a screen shot and bring self-screening results to CCH.

Choose “print screen” on a mobile device, computer or tablet, or take a screen shot and bring self-screening results to CCH. Show: Be prepared to show a health card and self-screening results to the screener at CCH’s door so they may verify results.

Frequently asked questions:

Question: What should patients do with their self-screening results at CCH

(pass or fail)?

Answer:

Whether a patient passes or fails their self-screening, individuals should take their results to the screener’s desk upon arrival. A health card and screening results should be presented to the screener for verification.

Question: What should patients do if they have trouble filling out the

self-screening tool?

Answer:

If any trouble occurs completing the COVID-19 self-screening tool, patients should visit CCH’s screening desk upon arrival at the hospital. A member of staff will be happy to assist them.

Question: How should a patient attending an appointment prepare for arrival at CCH?

Answer: