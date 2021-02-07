OPINION: Cornwall should find a place of honour for Bob Turner

February is Black History month and Cornwall has a lot to celebrate and be proud of.

Every year we as a community discuss the legacy of Bob Turner, probably one of if not the most prominent Black citizen of Cornwall in its history however, what we are still missing in this city, is a monument to his memory.

Turner made history upon his appointment as Recreation Director in Cornwall, as the first Black man to serve in such a position in the history of Ontario if not the country.

Coming to Cornwall in the 1950s, Turner was almost forced from the city due to hate from racist bigots.

Cornwall City Councillor and columnist for this paper Claude McIntosh has been a fierce supporter of Turner’s over the years, and I remember him recounting a story once of some of the racist and hateful calls Turner was subject too, even on one occasion being pursued by a bigot in a pick-up truck. Turner persevered however, and he had help from supporters in the community.

Student and other youths in Cornwall demonstrated on his behalf and asked that he stay. The Mayor at the time, Archie Lavigne, passionately advocated on his behalf over the radio. Turner did not have to stand alone, the community stood with him.

Tragically, Turner died young at the age of 36 in 1961 during a routine operation for a hernia.

In an obituary published after his passing, Turner was described as one of if not the most popular city officials, particularly among children and was recognized for his accomplishment as being the first Black Recreation Director in Ontario.

“He often went beyond the line of duty,” said then Mayor Nick Kaneb. “The city will have a most difficult job of finding a replacement of Mr. Turner’s significant qualifications.”

And Turner’s accomplishments were significant. Born in South Bound Brook, NJ, Turner got his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education from New York University, he served four years in the U.S. Army as a recreation director before moving to Colbourne, ON, and becoming recreation director there.

Turner also had stints with the Chicago White Sox in the late 1940s and with the Harlem Globetrotters.

After his death the City of Cornwall would dedicate a new arena on Fourth St. E. in memory of Turner, a fitting tribute. In 2014 however, the Bob Turner Memorial Arena was aging and in disrepair. With the completion of the new Benson Centre it became superfluous and was demolished.

For seven years now there has been not so much as a side street that bears this man’s name and that is a shame and that is an error on the part of the City of Cornwall and this community which at one point in its history fought hard to stand up for Bob Turner and his rights as a person.

This is the fourth February, the fourth Black History month that I have been Editor of Seaway News and during that time there have been several initiatives to do something in memory of Bob Turner, but nothing yet.

Cornwall has a reputation of not preserving its history. Buildings and neighbourhoods cannot be brought back, but the memory of a person can always be honoured and Bob Turner deserves a prominent place of honour somewhere in this city, and if it is ever going to happen it will be because of that same spirit that fought for Turner to stay 70 years ago; it will be because the community fought for him.