Active time of year for coyotes in region

CORNWALL, Ontario – You may have seen posts on social media from residents claiming to have seen coyotes in the City of Cornwall. The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) told Seaway News that this is an active time of the year for this larger member of the Canis genus.

“Coyotes are very adaptable. Individuals, pairs, or families may be observed living within or on the boarders of urban/suburban areas,” reads a statement from the RRCA. “Coyotes are generalists by nature, meaning that they can utilize and thrive in multiple habitats and have a varied diet. Natural or naturalized landscapes within an urban setting (such as wooded areas, parks, and ravines) can provide coyotes with the shelter, food and other resources they require.”

As recently as Feb. 6, a resident wrote on Facebook that they witness what they described as a “large wolf” in the area of Walton and Louisa St. On Feb. 2 someone on Facebook stated that they witnessed two coyotes near Seguin Patate around the Marlborough and Tenth St. area.

The RRCA stated that when confronted with a coyote that a person should stay calm, and not approach.

“The resident should keep their distance and stay calm,” the RRCA states. “They should not approach or feed the animal and secure any unleashed pets. In general, coyotes will be more afraid of you than you should be of them and they will run away. If the coyote appears to be overly curious or aggressive, it is best to back away calmly and slowly, not turn your back, and make yourself appear bigger and more aggressive by waving your arms and making noises.”

The RRCA encourages people who see coyotes within the city limits to report them to the municipality or the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

“Municipalities are responsible for deciding on and taking appropriate actions when human-wildlife encounters create ongoing conflict situations on municipal property, and can also take action on private property with the permission of the landowner,” the RRCA statement goes on to read.

For more information on reporting coyotes, please visit the MNRF website.

As of Monday, Feb. 8 neither the RRCA, the City of Cornwall By-Law office, or the Cornwall Police Service have received reports of coyote sightings.

The RRCA offered the following advice to keep pets and property safe from coyotes: