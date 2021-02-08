OTF funding revitalizes Iroquois Pathway

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The municipality of South Dundas received $150,000 Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grant to revitalize the Iroquois pathway.

“This is a great project, it not only adds to the beautification of the area, it increases accessibility for enjoying our surroundings and outdoor activities,” said Jim McDonell, MPP Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

“I encourage everyone to safely enjoy the pathway all year round. The Municipality is grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for their support as we work to provide our residents with accessible opportunities for active living,” said Mayor Steven Byvelds.

The Township of South Dundas stated that it will continue to clear the outdoor pathways in both Morrisburg and Iroquois throughout the winter, recognizing the importance of outdoor physical activity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.