Three Cornwall officers nominated for Police Services Hero of the Year Awards

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) has released its list of nominees for the 2021 Police Services Hero of the Year Awards, and three Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officers are among the 18 names in this year’s nominations.

Officers Casey MacGregor, Austin Clark, and Travis Bergeron are all up for the prestigious award that recognizes community involvement and going above and beyond the call of duty.

“As principal of a Secondary School, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Cornwall’s Constable Casey MacGregor these past several years, and the photo included with this submission speaks volumes to Casey’s true character. Casey is a cheerleader and champion for our community youth! As principal, I have witnessed Constable MacGregor go above and beyond his role as a police officer, to become a mentor, positive role model and caregiver to some of our neediest and most vulnerable students,” reads a statement from an unnamed Cornwall high school principal.

“Cornwall Cst. Austin Clark always goes above and beyond to make civilians feel comfortable with law enforcement, which in today’s world has become increasingly difficult. A true hero doesn’t always need to do something extraordinary like save someone’s life. But being a caring, respectful voice regardless of the circumstances is also heroic and is why Cst. Austin Clark deserves this award,” reads a statement about Officer Clark’s nomination.

“Constable Travis Bergeron is an exemplary display of what a police officer should be. He is respectful, professional and amazing at what he does. He adjusts his level when speaking to different audiences. He is a great ambassador for the City of Cornwall and my family feel safe when he’s on duty. Thanks for ALL that you do to protect the citizens of this city,” Officer Bergeron’s nomination statement reads.

Nominations for Police Services Hero of the Year Awards remain open until March 15 with winners being announced in June.