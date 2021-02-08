scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Three Cornwall officers nominated for Police Services Hero of the Year Awards

February 8, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 29 min on February 8, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Three Cornwall officers nominated for Police Services Hero of the Year Awards
CPS Cst. Casey MacGregor.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Police Association of Ontario (PAO) has released its list of nominees for the 2021 Police Services Hero of the Year Awards, and three Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officers are among the 18 names in this year’s nominations.

Officers Casey MacGregor, Austin Clark, and Travis Bergeron are all up for the prestigious award that recognizes community involvement and going above and beyond the call of duty.

“As principal of a Secondary School, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Cornwall’s Constable Casey MacGregor these past several years, and the photo included with this submission speaks volumes to Casey’s true character. Casey is a cheerleader and champion for our community youth! As principal, I have witnessed Constable MacGregor go above and beyond his role as a police officer, to become a mentor, positive role model and caregiver to some of our neediest and most vulnerable students,” reads a statement from an unnamed Cornwall high school principal.

CPS Cst. Austin Clark.

“Cornwall Cst. Austin Clark always goes above and beyond to make civilians feel comfortable with law enforcement, which in today’s world has become increasingly difficult. A true hero doesn’t always need to do something extraordinary like save someone’s life. But being a caring, respectful voice regardless of the circumstances is also heroic and is why Cst. Austin Clark deserves this award,” reads a statement about Officer Clark’s nomination.

“Constable Travis Bergeron is an exemplary display of what a police officer should be. He is respectful, professional and amazing at what he does. He adjusts his level when speaking to different audiences. He is a great ambassador for the City of Cornwall and my family feel safe when he’s on duty. Thanks for ALL that you do to protect the citizens of this city,” Officer Bergeron’s nomination statement reads.

Nominations for Police Services Hero of the Year Awards remain open until March 15 with winners being announced in June.

Share this article

Suggested articles

New ServiceOntario location opening Monday in Cornwall
Local News

New ServiceOntario location opening Monday in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - A new ServiceOntario location will be opening at 691 Brookdale Ave., Unit F, on Monday, Nov. 30. This new location…

Cornwall to begin construction on new affordable housing units
Local News

Cornwall to begin construction on new affordable housing units

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the City of Cornwall announced that it was ready to begin construction on a new affordable…

New Cornwall Police Association President
Local News

New Cornwall Police Association President

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Association (CPA) has elected a new executive, and incoming CPA President Cornwall Police Service…