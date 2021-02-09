Charge laid in domestic assault

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 7th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on February 7th, 2021 the man assaulted his common-law wife and police were contacted to investigate. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 13th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter. \

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on February 5th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged on January 27th, 2021 the woman assaulted her boyfriend and police were contacted to investigate. On February 5th, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 23rd, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Kimberly Dobbs, 21 of Cornwall was arrested on February 5th, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an argument on February 5th, 2021 the woman assaulted someone known to her and police were contacted to investigate. The woman was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Michael Witherden, 32 of Cornwall was arrested on February 5th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address. It is alleged the man failed to notify a change of address to the Cornwall Police Service and on February 5th, 2021 he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 117 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.