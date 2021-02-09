Draft Recreation Master Plan suggests gymnasium at Benson Centre, new playgrounds

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall is in its final phase of completing a new Recreation Master Plan.

The 10-year plan will serve as a guide for development and maintenance of recreation facilities and parks in the city.

Some of the recommendations included in the plan are adding a gymnasium to the Benson Centre. Other improvements suggested for the Benson Centre include adding a multi-purpose outdoor field, as well as exploring the possibility of adding ball diamonds to the site. The creation of the multi-purpose field at the Benson seems to be tied with removing a similar field at Joe St. Denis park on Marlborough St.

Other recommendations include adding a splashpad to Menard Park in the East End, and adding new playgrounds to subdivisions like East Ridge, and Bellwood Ridge.

A survey conducted by the City of Cornwall found that respondents were most interested in seeing public funds spent on waterfront improvements.

“I would like to see Cornwall utilize the waterfront more like other waterfront communities, with all sorts of year-round outdoor activities such as winter skating, kayak and paddle boat rentals lessons, activities for children, waterfront dining, and more,” reads a quote in the report from one survey respondent.

Waterfront improvements included in the draft plan for Lamoureux Park are lighting, signage, food services, and more. Meanwhile, for Guindon Park, waterfront improvements include boat launch upgrades.

What is described here is just a small, snapshot of the 193 draft Recreation Master Plan which is available for viewing on the City of Cornwall website.

The city is continuing to accept feedback on the Recreation Master Plan via an online survey as well as through comments submitted.

Feedback will continue to be accepted and considered until March 7, after which the plan will be presented to Cornwall City Council. The city has stated that there will be no in-person consultations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.