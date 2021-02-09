Kinsmen celebrate National Pizza Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – It is said that National Pizza Day seeks to appreciate the baked flatbread typically topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Pizza is believed to have been invented in Naples, Italy around the 10th century. It has grown to become one of the most popular foods in America.

In Cornwall we have many pizzerias, local and family run and national brands, plus many restaurants and outlets that serve up great tasting “pie” , round and square, small to exlarge and several places you can buy by the piece.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, who for the past 14 years has brought the community the annual “Pizza Party” to showcase usually 8 different pizzerias every year, held a community pizza “zoom meeting” on Monday night to help local business while celebrating National Pizza Day.

“Kinsmen miss holding our annual Pizza Party as this will be year 2 we had to cancel due to covid-19 protocols , but we are not taking any risks by gathering people in any form says Kinsmen President JM LeMoeligou. ” we will wait until its safe then hold the biggest party yet”…we will celebrate together and let the pies roll”. In the meantime its lets help those who help us. The members all ordered from different outlets and we had over 20 restaurants at our meeting plus members who could not make it are ordering in a pizza this week.

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. Regular events like Pizza Party and Kinsmen TV Bingo help us support our community.

Kinsmen enjoyed pizza from East Side Mario, Cornwall BBQ, Olympia, Napoleon, Philos, Lancaster Pizza, Pizza Hut, Schnitzel, Northend, Riverside, King George, Pizza Pizza, Domino’s, 2for1,Ruddy’s, and Little Caesars.