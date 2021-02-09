scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Port Lands project launches community art contest

February 9, 2021 at 15 h 43 min
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario –  The Akwesasne Harbour Development Corporation and the Cornwall Harbour Development Corporation have put out a call for community art.

Submissions will be entered into a contest, with the winner receiving a $500 prize, along with being featured on the Port Lands website, with the possibility of it being used in future signage on the Port Lands.

The Port Lands were purchased jointly by the City of Cornwall and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) in 2016. The land stretches along the Cornwall waterfront from Bergeron Dr., along Harbour Rd, to McConnell Ave.

The contest is open to residents of Cornwall and Akwesasne of all ages and skills.

“Submissions should reflect the partnership’s spirit of good faith, mutual respect, understanding and harmony in the planning, development and maintenance of the Port Lands. Community members are encouraged to submit drawings, paintings or designs that artistically interpret the collaboration and friendship between Akwesasne and Cornwall,” reads a statement from the Port Lands Project. “It is through this spirit of cooperation that the Port Lands project aims to transform the former industrial harbour area into a bustling community destination. The jointly-owned project has the potential to deliver numerous benefits for the two communities involved, and could include commercial, recreational, tourism and possibly residential spaces.”

In July of 2020, the MCA and the City of Cornwall announced that they had selected the Cornwall and Counties Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) and their Cross Border Partnership program with developing the Port Lands, with Simon McLinden serving as Project Lead.

READ MORE: Port Lands project gets new manager, moves forward

“Re-envisioning and redeveloping this valuable shared land will represent the most important economic development project ever for the region. And input from community members is essential to its success — starting with art,” the statement from the Port Lands project goes on to read.

For more information, please visit theportlands.org

