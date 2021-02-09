SDG Library employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Ontario – An employee of the SDG Library’s Winchester branch has tested positive for COVID-19. The United Counties of SD&G informed the public of the positive case in a media release Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9.

SDG Library is currently sanitizing and following contract tracing protocols as set out by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

“We are following guidelines prescribed to us by our own internal health and safety framework, as well as the protocols outlined by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit,” said Karen Franklin, Director of Library Services. “At this time we are confident that this is an isolated case with an extremely low risk to the community at large.”

As a precaution, SDG Library closed its Winchester branch on Tuesday, with plans to re-open on Wednesday, Feb. 10.