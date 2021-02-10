Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District announce draw winner

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District have announced Alain Gourgon as the big winner of their first ever Help for Hope draw.

Gourgon’s name was drawn on Jan. 18 and took home the big prize of $10,000.

“We are proud to help those living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias (Vascular, Frontal Temporal Dementia, Lewy Body, Parkinson’s and more) as well as their families and caregivers,” reads a statement from the Alzheimer Society. “This is done through support, education and guidance within the health care system. The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District serve the counties of Prescott, Russell, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne.”

Tickets for the draw were sold over the course of three months throughout Cornwall, SD&G, Prescott-Russell and Akwesasne with a total of $19,140 in funds collected.

The Alzheimer Society also drew three early bird winners. Gail Flaro, Jacques Bellefeuille, and Marissa Quesnel, each won $500 in early bird prizes.

“The money raised will stay in our community and go towards helping fund our many essential programs,” explained Executive Director Caroline Guimond.

For more information about the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District please call 1-888-222-1445, visit their website at https://alzheimer.ca/cornwall/en or email alzheimer.info@one-mail.on.ca