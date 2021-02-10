Long-term care facilities receiving second COVID-19 vaccine doses

CORNWALL, Ontario – Long-term care facility residents throughout the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region have begun receiving their second doses of the Pfizer-BionTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Two doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine must be administered a few weeks apart, and once both have been received, the vaccine is purported to be over 95 per cent effective.

As of Feb. 6, Dundas Manor residents had all received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It was another successful day, and we are so happy that our residents are now protected,” said Dundas Manor Administrator Susan Poirier. “We will continue to do everything we can to keep everyone safe.”

Cornwall-SDG Paramedics assisted Dundas Manor staff in administering the vaccine to residents.

As of Feb. 10, the EOHU reports that 2,776 individual doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, primarily to long-term care facility residents and staff.

Despite the roll-out of the vaccine, the region continues to face challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EOHU continues to report that 11 long-term care facilities are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including two in Cornwall, one in the northern portion of Akwesasne, three in the United Counties of SD&G, and five in Prescott-Russell.

There are 151 active COVID-19 cases in the region; there have been 2613 confirmed cases since March of 2020.

Currently, there are 24 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, but none are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and tragically, there have been 63 deaths since March of 2020.