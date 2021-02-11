Agapè Centre celebrates 50 years by giving back

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Agapè Centre is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and plans to give back to the community throughout the year as thanks for the decades of support.

For their first act of kindness, Lisa Duprau delivered eight dozen cupcakes from the Agapè Centre to front line staff at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge long-term care facility.

“The Agapè Centre is celebrating a milestone in 2021,” reads a statement from the Agapè Centre. “For 50 years, the Agapè Centre has been providing services for our most vulnerable citizens. This achievement would not have been possible without the continued generosity of our community. In recognition of this ongoing support, 2021 will be a year of giving back and expressing our gratitude to our community with acts of kindness.”

Duprau delivered the cupcakes to the Lodge on Thursday, Feb. 11.

“Today, the Agapè Centre would like to recognize the essential front-line workers at Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Their dedication and commitment to the residents is to be admired. Thank you for all that you do,” the Agapè Centre statement goes on to read.

The Agapè Centre is a non-profit organization and currently serves 1,400 people on a monthly basis through their food bank.