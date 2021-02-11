March Break to be postponed

February 11, 2021 at 14 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
March Break to be postponed
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce during a press conference on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

ONTARIO – At a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 11, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that March Break would be postponed this year to the week of April 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Postponing March Break, not cancelling it, is an important way that schools can help fight community transmission,” Lecce said, connecting the cancelling of March Break with fighting community spread through holiday travel. “It is of the upmost importance that we do not travel at this time. As our chief medical officer of health, schools have been safe for kids and this will keep them that way.”

Lecce also stated that there was concern around new strains of the COVID-19 virus and that the decision to postpone March Break was made with stopping the spread of these variants in mind.

New, more contagious strains of the virus that were first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil have been detected this month in both Toronto and Montreal.

“The decision to postpone March Break, has not been an easy one, but is the best decision to protect them from this strain,” Lecce said.

This is the second year that March Break has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Doug Ford government announced that March Break would be extended as the province entered its first pandemic lockdown.

“I recognize that this is one more change in a year that has been so challenging for students and education staff who have worked so hard. It is one made on the best advice of our public health officials to keep them safe and to keep our schools open in our province,” Lecce said.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Summerstown Trails ask Township for $26K
Regional News

Summerstown Trails ask Township for $26K

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario - The Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) asked the Township of South Glengarry for $26,356 in financial support for the coming fall and winter…

Long-term care facilities receiving second COVID-19 vaccine doses
Regional News

Long-term care facilities receiving second COVID-19 vaccine doses

CORNWALL, Ontario - Long-term care facility residents throughout the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)…

Active cases jump to 105 in EOHU region
Regional News

Active cases jump to 105 in EOHU region

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region added 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving weekend brining the total number of active cases in…