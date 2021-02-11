OPP charge woman with providing misleading information

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Crime Unit investigated a serious assault with a weapon that occurred on Spruce Drive in North Dundas Township.

On September 17, 2020 at approximately 6:09 p.m. SD&G OPP responded to an assault where one adult male suspect approached an adult female victim and assaulted her with an edged weapon.

The SD&G Crime Unit has concluded that the victim provided information initially that was deemed falsely misleading.

A 50 year-old female of Russell Township has been arrested and charged with;

– Criminal Code – 140(1)(c) – Public Mischief

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on March 2, 2021