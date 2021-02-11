Pedestrian killed in Hwy 401 collision in South Stormont

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On February 10, 2021 shortly before 3:00 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a collision on Highway 401 Eastbound ( Between Ingleside and Long Sault), South Stormont Township.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly before 3:00 p.m , a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by a eastbound tractor trailer, for reasons under investigation.

The adult male pedestrian (age 27) was pronounced deceased at scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).