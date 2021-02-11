South Glengarry FS respond to late night Beaverbrook Rd. fire

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The South Glengarry Fire Service responded to a late night fire on Beaverbrook Rd. just outside of Martintown on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Fire Chief Dave Robertson said the service got the call at around 11:30 p.m. of a structure fire at a cottage on Beaverbrook Rd.

One resident evacuated themselves from the building, and were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Assets from four different fire stations in South Glengarry responded to the blaze. Robertson said that the building had already sustained heavy damage from the fire when firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire was out by 2 a.m. and Robertson said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.